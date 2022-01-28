Bridesmaid Mandira Bedi Shares Inside Pics From Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar's Wedding

Mandira Bedi has shared this photo (courtesy mandirabedi)

Highlights Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar yesterday

Mouni's BFF Mandira Bedi also attended the wedding

Mandira has shared photos from the wedding

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married yesterday in Goa per South Indian and Bengali rituals. Several celebrities attended their wedding. Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and others were Mouni Roy's bridesmaids. Recently, Mandira Bedi shared photos from the wedding and they are all beautiful, to say the least. For Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's South Indian wedding, the bridesmaids wore white and gold kasavu sarees. Mandira Bedi, who was one of the bridesmaids, styled her saree with a statement red and gold pearl necklace. She kept her makeup simple and went for kohled eyes.

Mandira Bedi has shared her solo photo and photos with other bridesmaids. In one of the photos, Mandira and other bridesmaids are posing with Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar after their South Indian wedding.

Mandira Bedi and Mouni Roy went to the same school and are very close friends. Mandira captioned this photo of themselves holding a lit diya, "Hey Beautiful."

Here's a better picture at Mandira Bedi's wedding look - the simple white and gold saree that she wore as a bridesmaid was set off by the elaborate neckpiece.

Mandira Bedi posted a glimpse of newlyweds Mouni and Suraj with the bridesmaids and other female guests including actress Aamna Sharif, wearing a red, pink and gold saree.

Mandira Bedi took a picture with some of her fellow bridesmaids at the wedding, including Bollywood publicist Rohini Iyer on the extreme right.

As is clear from this photo of Mouni and Mandira, a great time was had by all at the haldi ceremony that preceded the wedding day.

Mandira Bedi also shared a close-up of her look for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Bengali wedding - she wore a heavily embroidered saree and statement choker. She completed the look with a heavy necklace and earrings and for her makeup, she went for dark smokey eyes.

A better look at Mandira's saree for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Bengali wedding.

One of the pictures Mandira Bedi posted was of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's mangalsutra ceremony. Across the picture, he wrote, "pyaar," followed by a red heart emoji.

For her South Indian wedding, Mouni Roy chose a white saree with a red blouse. After Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's South Indian wedding, Mandira Bedi had shared lovely photos with the newlywed couple. She had captioned them as "Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my fav people Mr. and Mrs. Nambiar !! Beautiful ceremony! I love you @imouniroy @nambiar13."

Mouni Roy also shared photos from her wedding and captioned them as "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings...27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni."

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan. Her husband Suraj Nambiar is a banker based in Dubai.