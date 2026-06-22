<i>Breaking Bad</i> Star Giancarlo Esposito Embraces Islam While Shooting In Saudi Arabia, Mosque Prayer Video Goes Viral

Actor Giancarlo Esposito has reportedly embraced Islam while filming his upcoming project 7 Dogs in Saudi Arabia, according to circulating reports and a viral video shared online.

Details

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, posted a video on social media showing Esposito alongside a small group of people inside a mosque. In the clip, they are seen offering prayers together.

Alalshikh stated that the actor had accepted Islam during his time in the country while working on the film.

A caption accompanying the video claimed that Esposito recited the Shahada - the Islamic declaration of faith - after positive interactions with Muslims during the shoot. It added that he later joined members of the film's cast and crew for prayers. The Shahada is a key statement of belief in Islam, marking a person's formal entry into the faith.

The video has since gained significant traction on social media, quickly going viral and drawing widespread attention.

The caption read, "Seven Dogs and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito recited the Shahada (declaration of faith) and joined his cast and crew in prayer at a mosque yesterday after expressing his satisfaction with the interaction with Muslims during filming in Saudi Arabia. The video shows him yesterday with employees of the Sila Company. Praise be to God."

About the actor

Giancarlo Esposito is a globally recognised actor with a career spanning several decades. He is best known for his roles in popular television series such as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Boys. His film and television credits also include The Mandalorian, Do the Right Thing, and Godfather of Harlem.



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