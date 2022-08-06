Brahmastra: Parents-To-Be Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Filmed At Song Preview Launch Event

Alia Bhat with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai.

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were filmed at the launch event of a song preview from their forthcoming film, Brahmastra, in Mumbai. The couple posed for the cameras along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt stepped out in a brown dress and showed her baby bump. She smiled and posed for the cameras ahead of the event. Brahmastra will be the couple's first film together and have now kick-started the promotions of the film. The sci-fi love film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji's pictures from today's event below:

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt shared a video about the journey behind Brahmastra's beginning. The exhaustive clip featured director Ayan Mukerji talking about the genesis and the vision behind his upcoming film. He said, "From the start, the vision was to create a very new amazing kind of world for our Indian audiences with Brahmastra - a truly cinematic spectacle, unlike anything that had been created out of the Indian film industry before. A mystical, epic, movie trilogy."





The first song from the film, Kesariya, was shot in Varanasi. The song showcased the love between the lead characters - Shiva (played by Ranbir) and Isha (played by Alia). The romantic ballad clocked over 100 million views.





Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022. The second song from the film, Deva Deva, will drop on August 8, 2022.





Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in April 2022 after dating for five years. The couple announced their pregnancy in June.