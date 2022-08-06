Brahmastra: The Journey Of How It All Began - 'A Glimpse Into Our Prep,' Writes Alia Bhatt

A still from Brahmastra video. (courtesy: Star Studios)

Alia Bhatt shared a video on social media that gave a breakdown of the story behind the genesis of Brahmastra. Director Ayan Mukerji, in the clip, talks about his journey from the start when he began working on the film 2011 on a writing trip in Shimla. He shared that his first film Wake Up Sid (2009) had just been released and he was working on his second film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) at the time. "I've always felt a very powerful energy, a strong spirituality in our mountains. And I truly believe that it is from the energy of the Himalayas that the vision of Brahmastra was born," Ayan says in the video.

Brahmastra, the first film of a sci-fi trilogy, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The first part mainly showcases the story of Ranbir as Shiva. "From the start, that vision was to create a very new amazing kind of world for our Indian audiences with Brahmastra - a truly cinematic spectacle unlike anything, that had been created out of the Indian film industry before. A mystical, epic, movie trilogy," Ayan adds.

Ayan said that the film is "made up of images that could only be created with the most modern technology" however, he wanted its "soul" to be "deeply inspired by ancient Indian roots - our culture, our spirituality."

Ayan, in the clip, said that he spent 10 years of his life on the film and wants to make it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the audience. "Even in its earliest form, Brahamstra was a ridiculously ambitious idea. Nothing like it had ever been created out of India before. So there was no roadmap of how to do what I wanted to do. I realized very early that the visual effects and the scale of the movie I was imagining was totally out of reach, beyond the limits of where technology and film budgets were capped in India. But I always believed that if I somehow managed to overcome these challenges and if I got the film right, Brahamstra would be truly a pioneering and groundbreaking film. A film that our country would be proud of," he shares.

Sharing the clip, Alia wrote: "How it all began ... a glimpse into our prep .. and the journey of Brahmastra."

Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022.