Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years: Report

Bradley Cooper with Irina Shayk. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The couple are parents to 2-year-old Lea De Seine The couple will reportedly share the custody of their daughter Bradley and Irina started dating in 2015

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and his supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk occupied a top spot on the list of trends on Friday morning, after reports of the couple's split surfaced. According to People magazine, the couple have split after 4 years of dating. However, as of now, neither Bradley nor Irina have confirmed the news. The report also stated that the star couple have decided to amicably share the custody of 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. "Bradley Cooper, 44, and Irina Shayk, 33, have officially decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017," stated the People magazine.

Rumours about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's relationship started doing the rounds in April 2015, after they were spotted attending a Broadway show together. The couple were frequently spotted together after that.

Before dating Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper was reportedly dating model Suki Waterhouse while Iriya Shayk was in a relationship with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for several years.

Bradley Cooper made his Hollywood debut with the 2001 comedy film Wet Hot American Summer. However, his breakout film was the 2009 comedy film The Hangover . The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Silver Linings Playbook (2012), the black comedy American Hustle (2013), and the war film American Sniper (2014) among many others.

On the work front, Bradley Cooper was last seen in the musical A Star Is Born, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards this year.

Irina Shayk is a supermodel, who has featured on the covers of several renowned fashion magazines.