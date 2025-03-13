Brad Pitt Is In "Great Place" After Finalising Divorce From Angelina Jolie: "Life's Good"

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is in a "great place" as he moves forward with his life following the finalisation of his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Their divorce was officially finalised in December 2024, marking the end of an eight-year legal battle.

A source close to the actor told People, "Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him. Things are low-key for the family. They're in a great place."

The insider also revealed that the actor is thriving in his relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since late 2022.

As he looks ahead, the Fight Club star is also focusing on his career, particularly the highly anticipated release of his film F1, set to hit theaters on June 27. "Life's good, no complaints," the source added.

Angelina Jolie initially filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 19, 2016, after two years of marriage.

Following the legal resolution, her attorney, James Simon of Hersh Mannis, told People that she was "exhausted" but "relieved" that this chapter had come to an end. "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Brad Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with him, and since then, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Simon stated. He added, "This is just one part of a long ongoing process. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved that this part is over."

Despite their official split, legal disputes between the former couple continue, particularly over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Brad Pitt initially sued Jolie in 2022 after she sold her stake in the business to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group. The actress had previously claimed she intended to sell her share to the actor but was asked to sign a restrictive non-disclosure agreement, which she refused.

The NDA would have allegedly prevented her from speaking about claims of abuse during their marriage.

Pitt has denied all allegations of abuse against Jolie and their children.

The former couple shares six children: Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16).