Box Office Report - Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike Beats 2018's Top Earning Film's Week 3 Collections

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Report - Vicky Kaushal in a film still (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Uri earned Rs 35 crore in Week 3, more than what top 3 films earned Sanju, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, also starred Vicky Kaushal Uri also stars Yami Gautam

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has broken a record set by the top three grosses of 2018 - "Padmaavat", Sanju and Simmba. Uri has collected Rs 35 crore in its third week, which is more than what the aforementioned films earned at the box office while running in Week 3. "This is an eye-opener. Uri: The Surgical Strike collects Rs 35 crore in Week 3, which is more than the Week 3 business of Sanju (Rs 31.62 crore), "Padmaavat" (Rs 31.75 crore) and Simmba (Rs 20.06 crore), the top three grossers of 2018," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sanju, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, also starred Vicky Kaushal while "Padmaavat was Ranveer Singh's film with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Simmba too starred Ranveer, which is currently running in the cinemas. As per a Box Office India report, Uri has earned close to Rs 170 crore till now.

Uri released to mixed reviews on January 11, but critics singled out Vicky Kaushal's performance in the film. In his review for NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "For the presence of Vicky Kaushal, whose character desists from overt chest-thumping, Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout."

Within just a few days of its release, Uri surpassed the record of Vicky Kaushal's another 2018 film Raazi.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.