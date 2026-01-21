<i>Border 2</i> Producer Reacts To Javed Akhtar's 'Creative Bankruptcy' Remark: "We Changed <i>Sandese Aate Hain</i> Lyrics"

As Border 2 prepares for its theatrical release on January 23, nostalgia has become a powerful driver of audience anticipation. Much of the excitement surrounding the film comes from the enduring legacy of the 1997 blockbuster Border, a film that not only rewrote box office history but also left a lasting emotional impact through its iconic music and dialogues.



Even nearly three decades later, songs like Sandese Aate Hain and Ae Jaate Hue Lamhon continue to strike a chord with listeners across generations.

In Border 2, the makers have consciously chosen to bring back both these unforgettable songs, but with a contemporary update. While the emotional essence remains intact, the tracks return with new lyrics and a blend of original and current voices. The original songs were written by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was approached to adapt the lyrics for the sequel. However, he declined to alter the original words. As a result, lyricist Manoj Muntashir was brought on board to write fresh lyrics that fit the narrative of the new film.



Javed Akhtar told India Today, "They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused. I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy. You have an old song that did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work."



What Bhushan Kumar Said

Explaining why retaining Sandese Aate Hain was non-negotiable, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "I believe this film could not have been made without two things. In fact, three things. One, the title Border; second, Sunny, sir; and third, Sandese Aate Hain. So it was always in our minds that we had to keep Sandese Aate Hain. The lyrics of Sandese have been changed according to the situation. The story we are showing now is not a recreation of the first Border, but different stories linked to the 1971 war. We have portrayed the stories of other soldiers. The lyrics have been written based on their lives. That's why we got these lyrics written by Manoj ji."

In its new avatar, Sandese Aate Hain has been presented under the title Ghar Kab Aaoge, featuring an ensemble lineup of singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Vishal Mishra. Meanwhile, Ae Jaate Hue Lamhon has been recreated with Vishal Mishra joining original singer Roop Kumar Rathod.



About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, known for Kesari and several successful Punjabi films, Border 2 marks a generational shift behind the camera. While the original Border was helmed by J P Dutta, his daughter Nidhi Dutta is also associated with the sequel as a producer.

With new characters, untold wartime stories, and iconic songs reimagined for today's audience, Border 2 aims to bridge nostalgia with contemporary storytelling. Whether this emotional reinvention resonates as deeply as the original remains to be seen.



