<i>Boong</i> Producer Ritesh Sidhwani On BAFTA Award: 'Win For Many Unheard Voices Across India'

At the BAFTA Awards 2026, the Manipuri-language film Boong won the Best Children's & Family Film award, emerging ahead of strong international contenders such as Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2.

The win marks a significant achievement for Indian cinema, particularly for stories from the Northeast. It underscores how regional films with honest, heartfelt narratives can resonate with audiences around the world.

The film's producer, Farhan Akhtar, attended the ceremony with his wife, Shibani Dandekar, along with co-producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Alan McAlex, and the film's director, Lakshmipriya Devi. Speaking to NDTV after the ceremony, Ritesh shared his reaction to the win.

What Ritesh Sidhwani Said

Ritesh Sidhwani told NDTV, "Boong was made in a language from India's Northeast - a region rich in culture and storytelling, but rarely represented internationally."

He added, "The fact that it's being heard and celebrated here reaffirms our belief that stories don't need scale they need soul.. It's not just a win for our team, but for the many unheard voices across India."

About Boong

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong tells the story of a young boy living in Manipur during a period of social and political tension. The title means "little boy" in Manipuri.

The film follows Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who hopes to reunite his family. He believes that finding his missing father will make his mother, Mandakini (played by Bala Hijam), happy again. With the help of his best friend Raju, portrayed by Angom Sanamatum, Boong travels to the border town of Moreh and even crosses into Myanmar in search of his father.

Before its cinema release in September 2025, Boong was screened at several international film festivals. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and was later shown at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Warsaw International Film Festival, where it received praise from critics.



