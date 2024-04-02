When Boney Kapoor's Mother Asked Sridevi To Tie Him A Rakhi

Boney Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: BoneyKapoor)

After the death of the legendary actress Sridevi, her husband producer Boney Kapoor has shared numerous anecdotes about her life. In a recent conversation with Zoom, Boney Kapoor revealed an interesting incident involving his mother, Nirmal Kapoor, and Sridevi. He shared that his mother once asked Sridevi to tie a rakhi on Boney's wrist, after learning about their relationship. The producer shared, “My mother could see (my feelings for Sridevi). On one of the Raksha Bandhans, she gave a thaali (puja plate) with Rakhi to Sridevi and asked her to tie me a Rakhi (laughs). Sridevi just went to the room and I told her, ‘Don't worry, don't bother, keep this thaali here.' She didn't understand what the rakhi was all about.”

For the unversed, before getting married to Sridevi, Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney and Mona also share two kids – Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and welcomed two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

In the same discussion, Boney Kapoor also discussed how his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, was aware of his feelings for Sridevi. He said, “I do feel guilty but I was very honest with my wife, Arjun's mother, Mona. She very well knew what my feelings were for Sri. In fact, Sri had stayed in the house much before we got married. I went out of my way for a lot of things where she was concerned. So (Mona) could see it.”

Sridevi died at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

Earlier, talking to The New Indian, Boney Kapoor opened up about his wife's death. He stated, “It was not a natural death, it was an accidental death. I thought I would never speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24-48 hours together, when I was being investigated, and interrogated and that is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In Fact, the officer said that we had to do this, we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from the Indian media. They discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the interrogation, including the lie detector. The report which came clearly stated that it was an accidental death by drowning.”

On the work front, Boney Kapoor's next film Maidaan will be released on April 10. The movie features Ajay Devgn in the lead role.