Boney Kapoor Goes To Madras High Court Over Illegal Claims On Sridevi's Chennai Farmhouse

Producer Boney Kapoor has filed a petition at the Madras High Court against three individuals who, allegedly, claimed the ownership of Sridevi's Chennai farmhouse, as per a report by The Hindu. The disputed property, located on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, was reportedly purchased by Sridevi on 19 April 1988, from M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar, who had three sons and two daughters.

As per the report, Boney Kapoor told the court that the family members had entered into a mutual agreement on February 14, 1960, regarding the division of the property between them.

Based on this agreement, Sridevi had purchased the property, Boney Kapoor said.

Now, a woman and her children, claimed that they too had a share over the property as the woman claimed to be the second wife of one of the three sons of Mr Mudaliar.

Boney Kapoor also mentioned in his petition that the woman's claim was "illegal" as her marriage (February 5, 1975) could not be considered as a legal marriage since the first wife had died only on June 24, 1999.

Mr Kapoor also questioned the jurisdiction of the Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar that issued a legal heirship certificate to the three individuals. He urged the court to revoke the certificate and prevent any transfer of ownership. After Boney's petition, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the Tambaram Tahsildar to review the matter and deliver a decision within four weeks.

When NDTV reached out to Boney Kapoor, he refused to comment on the matter.

The Chennai farmhouse holds a sentimental value for the Kapoors as they often spend quality time over there.

Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in June 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died in Dubai due to an accidental drowning on February 24, 2018.