Boney Kapoor Confirms Diljit Dosanjh's <i>No Entry 2</i> Exit: "We Have Parted In Good Spirits"

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 blockbuster No Entry has hit a roadblock as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has stepped away from the project. The movie, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, was set to roll in October 2025 with a new cast featuring Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

What's Happening

Confirming that Diljit Dosanjh is not a part of No Entry 2, Boney Kapoor told NDTV, "Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements, hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together".

Reports suggest that Diljit's packed schedule, particularly his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13, clashed with the film's shoot. The actor-singer is currently one of the busiest names in both music and cinema, balancing back-to-back projects with his international tours.

Background

At a recent event, Boney Kapoor admitted that not being able to bring back the original trio (Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan) remains a sore point. "Yeh humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8 to 10 years but somehow things didn't happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved," he shared.

The original No Entry, which also featured Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly, completed 20 years on August 26. In 2024, Boney Kapoor and Bazmee officially announced the sequel with a younger star cast, promising a fresh spin on the comedy that became one of the biggest hits of 2005.

