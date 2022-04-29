Boman Irani Praises 'Good Lad' Vicky Kaushal. See His Humble Reply

Vicky with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher (Courtesy: boman_irani)

On Friday, Boman Irani shared a happy photo with Vicky Kaushal and Anupam Kher. They all met at a hotel in Delhi and Boman captioned the pic as "He is what we call "a good lad"; lambi raes ka goda; A gentle soul..............and a lot more dear @vickykaushal09. Was great meeting you in Delhi. #fellowactor." Vicky Kaushal replied to Boman Irani and wrote, "Love you Sir. Can't wait to see you again." Anupam Kher also reposted the same photo with the caption, "Actors.. :)"

Check out Boman Irani's post here:

Vicky Kaushal not just commented on Boman Irani's post, he also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories and across it, he wrote, "Boman Irani Sir!!! How lovely it was to meet you and @anupamkher sir. So much to learn.. as an artist and as a human being. Thank you so much for all the laughs... See you soon!" Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story

Vicky Kaushal has been treating his fan to some perfect social media posts. A few days back, he had shared a photo from the gym, in which, he was seen showing his toned abs. Vicky had captioned the post as "Feeling vain might delete never. #postshootdrill #wip." The photo has eleven lakh likes and many celebs commented on it. Anil Kapoor had left lit and clapping emojis and Vicky's father Sham Kaushal had commented, "Love u Puttar & proud of u. Keep it up. Blessings."

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Uddham. He will next be seen in a movie with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.