Just Vicky Kaushal Making A Morning Look Good

Vicky Kaushal (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal seems to have cracked the code to winning the social media game, one aesthetic post at a time. On Saturday, the Uri actor treated fans to a beautiful image of himself with the Sun in the background. Also seen in the distance behind the actor is a lake and hills, making the image look like a lovely holiday postcard. Dressed in just a simple white shirt, Vicky Kaushal let the image do all the talking. And, in the caption, he has dropped mountain and heart emojis. Fans have flooded the comments section praising Vicky Kaushal and the image.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier on Friday, Vicky Kaushal stepped into the weekend with a serene video in which he is sitting facing the mountains. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Dil bhi kahi hai paharo main, thora sa kahi hai kinaro main. [A part of my heart is in the mountains and the other half is somewhere near the shores].” Reacting to the post, Vicky's Sam Bahadur co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “Wow”.

Watch the clip here:

Before that Vicky Kaushal posted another candid snapshot of himself on Instagram. Dressed once again in a white ensemble, the actor looked at ease as he sat on a wall. For the caption, the actor dropped a tornado emoji.

In addition to Sam Bahadur, where he will be seen with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal also has Laxman Utekar's untitled project. Sara Ali Khan will share screen space with the actor in this film. Additionally, he is a part of Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera.