Bobby Deol's Son Aryaman Is A Reluctant Poser. See Pics Of Them At The Airport

Have you seen pictures of Bobby Deol with son Aryaman yet? Aryaman, reportedly 17, had accompanied his dad to this year's IIFA in Bangkok and after the event, he trended on and off. On Wednesday morning, the Deols were spotted at the Mumbai airport, reportedly enroute to London, where the Race 3 actor will start filming Housefull 4 and meanwhile, he also plans to spend time with his family. Aryaman appeared to be camera shy but Bobby Deol made sure the paparazzi got a glimpse of the father-son duo. (Aryaman obliged with some pictures). He was smartly dressed in a brown shirt and blue denims. His mom Tania and younger brother Dharam were also photographed.



Meet Aryaman Deol here.

Here are some pictures of the Deols at the airport.

At the IIFA, Aryaman looked dapper in black and white suit and pictures of him from the award night were shared widely on social media.

On Bobby Deol's Instagram account, we also got a glimpse of Aryaman, where he has struck a pose with other members of his family, including grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur and uncle Sunny Deol.







Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his last-released film Race 3, headlined by Salman Khan. The film earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office. Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, also starred Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.



Bobby Deol's next film is Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, in which he co-stars with dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol.