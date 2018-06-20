Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Maintains 'Healthy Trend' Despite Decline

Highlights
- Race 3 witnessed a "healthy trend" on Tuesday
- On day 4, Race 3 earned Rs 14.24 crore
- Race 3 box office total stands at Rs 132.76 crore
#Race3 marches ahead with a total of 132.76 cr at the domestic box office. Film witnesses a healthy trend on working Tuesday (Day 5) by collecting 12.05 cr. @BeingSalmanKhan@SKFilmsOfficial@tipsofficial@RameshTaurani@remodsouza#SalmanKhan@thedeol@Saqibsaleem— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) June 20, 2018
On Day 4, Race 3 earned Rs 14.24 crore and over the weekend, the film had made close to Rs 77 crore. "Race 3 puts up a strong total on Monday. Decline on Monday (vis-a-vis Friday: 51.18%). Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while cineplexes have started sliding downwards. Friday 29.17 crore, Saturday 38.14 crore, Sunday 39.16 crore, Monday 14.24 crore. Total: Rs. 120.71 crore. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
#Race3 puts up a STRONG TOTAL on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri: 51.18%]... Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while plexes have started sliding downwards... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr, Mon 14.24 cr. Total: 120.71 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018
Race 3 happens to be Salman Khan's fourth film to make over Rs 100 crore in three days. Other films on that list are Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Salman versus Salman - first 3 days...#BajrangiBhaijaan 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#Tubelight 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun]#TigerZindaHai 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 106.47 cr [Fri-Sun]— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
India biz.
Despite putting up a good show at the box office, Race 3 has been panned by critics and audience alike. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5. "The formula - a bunch of super-rich blokes and bling-bedecked broads gypping each other in a game involving power, pelf and perfidy - has worn awfully thin. No amount of surface gloss and 'explosive' action can lend a fresh veneer to the rickety vehicle that Race 3 is," he wrote.
Bobby Deol, who played a pivotal role in the film, said that if Race 3was "too bad", it wouldn't have done a "good business" in such a short span. "I am really happy because people have appreciated the work of the entire cast of the film, including me. I think criticism affects us when we make a bad film, but I think if our film was too bad then it wouldn't have worked at the box office," Bobby Deol told IANS.
(With inputs from IANS)