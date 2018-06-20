Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Maintains 'Healthy Trend' Despite Decline

Race 3 collected Rs 12.05 crore on the fifth day of its release

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 20, 2018 19:39 IST
A still from the film Race. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Race 3 witnessed a "healthy trend" on Tuesday
  2. On day 4, Race 3 earned Rs 14.24 crore
  3. Race 3 box office total stands at Rs 132.76 crore
Salman Khan's Race 3 kicked off on a strong note by scoring a century within three days of its release. Unaffected by the criticism coming its way, Race 3 continues to do a "healthy" business on day 5 as well. Business analyst and Censor Board advisory member Atul Mohan wrote that Race 3 has garnered Rs 12.05 crore on Tuesday, pushing its grand total to Rs 132.76 crore. "Race 3 marches ahead with a total of Rs 132.76 crore at the domestic box office. Film witnesses a healthy trend on working Tuesday (Day 5) by collecting Rs 12.05 crore," Atul Mohan tweeted.
 

On Day 4, Race 3 earned Rs 14.24 crore and over the weekend, the film had made close to Rs 77 crore. "Race 3 puts up a strong total on Monday. Decline on Monday (vis-a-vis Friday: 51.18%). Mass circuits/single screens are holding very well, while cineplexes have started sliding downwards. Friday 29.17 crore, Saturday 38.14 crore, Sunday 39.16 crore, Monday 14.24 crore. Total: Rs. 120.71 crore. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
 

Race 3 happens to be Salman Khan's fourth film to make over Rs 100 crore in three days. Other films on that list are Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
 

Despite putting up a good show at the box office, Race 3 has been panned by critics and audience alike. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5. "The formula - a bunch of super-rich blokes and bling-bedecked broads gypping each other in a game involving power, pelf and perfidy - has worn awfully thin. No amount of surface gloss and 'explosive' action can lend a fresh veneer to the rickety vehicle that Race 3 is," he wrote.

Bobby Deol, who played a pivotal role in the film, said that if Race 3was "too bad", it wouldn't have done a "good business" in such a short span. "I am really happy because people have appreciated the work of the entire cast of the film, including me. I think criticism affects us when we make a bad film, but I think if our film was too bad then it wouldn't have worked at the box office," Bobby Deol told IANS.

Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The third instalment has been directed by Remo D' Souza.

(With inputs from IANS)

