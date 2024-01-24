Bobby Deol's Birthday Wish For 'The Love Of His Life' - Wife Tanya

Bobby Deol shared this image. (courtesy: BobbyDeol)

Bobby Deol shared a romantic post on wife Tanya's 47th birthday. Bobby Deol shared a grayscale picture in which he can be seen hugging his wife adorably. Bobby Deol wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life" and dropped a heart emoji. The comments section of Bobby Deol's post was flooded with birthday messages for Tanya. Twinkle Khanna, Chunky Panday, Sophie Choudry, Farah Khan Ali, Bipasha Basu, Nandita Mahtani wished Tanya happy birthday. Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja, a costume designer, in 1996. The couple have two kids - Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Take a look:

On their 27th marriage anniversary, Bobby Deol shared a loved-up picture with Tanya Deol. He wrote in the caption, "Happy 27th anniversary my love. Forever yours." Take a look:

Bobby Deol shared another set of images with Tanya. The pictures were clicked by his younger son Dharam. Bobby Deol wrote in the caption, "Us. Dharam Deol always capturing the perfect moment." Take a look:

A few weeks ago, Bobby Deol shared a BTS video and revealed that his wife styles him. Bobby Deol shared a look from the Animal success party. When asked to share details about his look, Bobby Deol said, "My wife styles me. She makes me look good." Bobby Deol wrote in the caption, "Falling short of words to describe this feeling. Grateful to each and everyone of you for showering TeamAnimal and Abrar with unconditional love." Take a look:

On the work front, Bobby Deol will feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut.