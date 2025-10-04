Bobby Deol Opens Up About Son Aryaman's Bollywood Debut: "There Are A Lot Of Offers"

Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He revealed that his son Aryaman has been receiving several Bollywood offers, but he is not yet ready to take the plunge.

Bobby Deol told Times Now that his son Aryaman is currently training and will enter the world of cinema when he feels prepared to do so.

Bobby shared, "He is working, he is training. There are a lot of offers coming in, but I don't want to throw him into the middle of the ocean without knowing how to swim. I want him to first understand the art and then take his first step. So, he is working on himself."

Why Bobby Deol Came On Board For The Ba***ds of Bollywood* Instantly

Bobby Deol has been full of praise for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The actor explained what made him say an instant "yes" to the project, "I know how difficult it is, even being from the industry, to be superstar Shah Rukh's son - the kind of pressure he has. If he is trying to do something as challenging as directing, then I have to be there for him."

"He was so mature and calm. There wasn't a single day on set when he lost his cool. He never raised his voice, never spoke loudly. He was always calm. But nichod diya usne humko ekdum. Matlab takes pe takes karaata tha agar milta nahi tha kuch usko," concluded Bobby Deol.

