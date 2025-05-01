Bobby Deol On His Sons Planning Their Bollywood Debut: "<i>Maine Unko Kabhi Roka Nahin</i>"

Bobby Deol rose to fame with his recent projects in the last few years, particularly Aashram and Animal. The actor has been candidly interacting with the media about the struggles faced in his journey as an actor.

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Bobby spoke about his sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol venturing into the film industry and making their mark as actors.

Bobby Deol said, "Maine kaha padho, aap kuch aur karo lekin main yeh nahin keh raha ki aap kuch aur hi karo. Maine unko kabhi roka nahin ki actor ban na hai to bano. Maine yeh nai bola ki mat bano (I asked them to study and explore other things. That didn't mean stressing about doing something else. I never stopped them, and if they want to be an actor, go ahead. I never said don't become an actor)."

He further added, "Wo mehnat kar rahe hain, assist kar rahe hain directors ko aur photographers ko, aur seekh rahe hain, samajh rahe hain (They are working hard, assisting directors and photographers, learning and understanding)."

He further spoke about how both his sons are hard working. Bobby being the youngest in the family, has always had the urge to protect his children. However, he soon realised that they needed to face life's many challenges and learn from them.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.