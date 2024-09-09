Bobby Deol On Wife Tania Ahuja: "She's The Best Thing That Happened To Me"

Bobby Deol recently opened up about his deep admiration for his wife, costume designer Tania Ahuja. The actor praised Tania for her unwavering support throughout the ups and downs of his career, referring to her as his "backbone." In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Bobby shared, “She's the best thing that happened to me.” Reflecting on his Bollywood journey, he acknowledged that many might not have stood by him the way Tania has. He added, “I honestly feel what I have been through in my journey, if it'd be someone else they would have left me by now. She stood by me, she always believed in me. She is just amazing. She takes care of (all three). I always tell her you have three boys and I behave like the youngest.”

Bobby Deol and Tanya Ahuja got married in 1996. The couple has two sons – Aryaman and Dharam.

When asked about how he knew Tania Ahuja was the one for him, Bobby Deol replied, "I just knew, something just happens. Everybody looks for that one person in their life. Things could have gone wrong and no relationship is perfect. Every relationship believes in love and trust. It's all about being each other's friends and companionship. When you have the happiest moment or weakest moment, who do you want to be with? That counts.”

In the interview, Bobby Deol also opened up about his alcohol addiction and what brought him out of it. The actor said, "In my low phase when I hit the bottle, little did I know that I'd drown in alcohol… I was torturing myself, and my family was worried. But the last straw was the thought of my kids—what kind of father was I being to them as an alcoholic? Something just snapped within me and I was like, no I need to get out of this!”

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. The actor is now all set to make his debut with films like Kanguva. He will also share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in YRF's spy actioner Alpha.