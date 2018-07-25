Bobby Deol Could Have Had 'The Best Physique In Bollywood' But He's Several Years Late

Bobby Deol underwent major physical transformation for Race 3 (Image courtesy: Bobby Deol)

Bobby Deol raced in and out of the gym before going shirtless in Race 3 and his work-out regimen continues, he said in his recent interview to mid-day. In previous interviews, the actor opened up about battling a "low phase", which Salman Khan helped him overcome. Since then, Bobby has been training with Salman's personal trainer Rakesh Udiyar, who also helped Aamir Khan get in and out of his Dangal frame. "Heading to the gym takes a lot, but once you start seeing results, you're instantly motivated. You have to start liking what you see in the mirror. I sense that people look at me differently," mid-day quoted Bobby Deol as saying.

The 49-year-old actor, who achieved a chiseled physique fit for his Race 3 role in just four months, told mid-day he sort of regrets not having worked harder on his body when younger: "If my body reacts to training this way now, I wonder how it would have been, had I trained in my 20s. I'd probably have had the best physique in Bollywood."

Sharing the details of his work-out regime, Bobby Deol said his routine strikes a balance between a regulated diet for six days and a cheat meal on the seventh. "While I avoid sugar, I do have chocolates, sometimes. Also, I love pancakes, and had almost forgotten how good they tasted. When shooting for Race 3, we were instructed to have a cheat meal every seven days. For breakfast, I'd have five pancakes, complete with honey syrup and butter."

Bobby Deol, who was a star in the Nineties with hit films such as Barsaat and Soldier, shared about the rough patch he went through in an interview with NDTV. He mentioned how Salman became the driving force for him to stay motivated towards a positive lifestyle: "I am trying to be positive in my life and trying to work hard and get myself to look the best I can. I met Salman one year ago, and he told me everyone has low and high phases. He said when he had a bad period he climbed on to my brother's back and Sanjay Dutt's back."

Race 3 proved to be a case of box office redemption for Bobby Deol, who currently has films like Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and Housefull 4 in the pipeline.