Bobby Deol, Celebrating Birthday In New York, Posts Pic With Son Aryaman

Bobby Deol, showered with best wishes on his 51st birthday, posted a thank-you note on Instagram for acknowledging all the love that came his way. Bobby Deol roped in his elder son Aryaman for an adorable selfie for the post. Bobby Deol, who is celebrating his birthday in New York, wrote on Instagram: "No better way to celebrate my 51st Birthday then with all of your warm wishes. I am so grateful for your unconditional love for my family and me." Aryaman, 18, had sent the Internet into a tizzy last year when Bobby Deol introduced him on his Instagram. Similar sentiments were evoked this time as well, as a user wrote: "Your son needs to debut soon." Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol are also parents to younger son Dharam, named after his grandfather Dharmendra.

On his birthday last year, Bobby Deol posted this photo with Aryaman and talked about how his relationship with his son plays a crucial role as he turned a year older: "My son is symbolic to this change. Finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones. I have turned 50 but I'm still always going to be the twenty something young adult all set to win the world."

Following the post, netizens enquired if Aryaman has plans of joining Bollywood soon. Speaking to Hindustan Times later that year, he said: "My son is studying management right now and he is inclined towards education. I am proud my son loves to study and I want him to have a very broad mind to think about the profession he wants to get into."

On the work front, Bobbt Deol made a comeback of sorts with Race 3 and was last seen in Housefull 4.