Blind Trailer: Sightless Sonam Kapoor Vs A Deadly Enemy In A Dark World

Sonam Kapoor in a still from Blind. (courtesy: YouTube)

It's a dark, dark world out there and Sonam Kapoor is very much a part of it. This is what the trailer of her upcoming film Blind is about. The trailer of the film released today, which is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name that featured Kim Ha-neul and Yoo Seung-ho. A visually impaired woman (Sonam Kapoor) finds herself amid a murderous, chaotic world. When a girl named Mia goes missing, Sonam has leads that could help with the case. She can't help but doubt Purab Kohli as she sets out on a journey. She didn't witness his crime but she does have a sixth sense about him. Sonam is convinced that Purab Kohli is the serial killer that she is on the look out for. She leads the way fearlessly as Purab tries to cross her path several times.

Sonam Kapoor, sharing the trailer of the film on social media, wrote, "It's her against the evil that's waiting for her in the darkness. Trailer out now. Watch Blind on Jio Cinema, streaming free 7 July onwards."

The film will premiere on July 7 on Jio Cinema. Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean crime thriller of the same name, which was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The film marks Sonam Kapoor's comeback of sorts. She was last seen in 2019's The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo appearance in 2020 release AK vs AK.