Blake Lively Missed The Met Gala So The Internet Decided To Look Back At Her Iconic Looks

Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively missed the Met Gala this year and the Internet was clearly not very happy about her absence. Blake Lively, a Met Gala veteran of sorts, has been serving hits looks back to back. She has also been matching her outfits to the colour of the carpets. The Internet, a huge fan of Blake's Met Gala style, took the opportunity to look back at her iconic looks, especially the 2022 one. Blake Lively who was one of the hosts at the Met Gala last year, wore a pink Atelier Versace gown that was wrapped with a bow and it later untied to reveal a blue lining. Her outfit was meant to celebrate New York's architectural marvels. Her outfit's transformation mirrored the changes in New York landmarks like Statue of Liberty and Empire State building over the years.

"Not interested in the #MetGala this year because my Queen and the Queen of Met Gala Outfits Blake Lively is not going to attend. Still remember her last year magical outfit," wrote a fan.

Turns out, Blake Lively wasn't the only celeb that Twitter missed at the Met Gala this year. The list also includes Lily Rose Depp, Bella Hadid, Austin Butler, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet

"Yes it's Met Gala 2023 but I'm still living in this moment of last year," wrote a Twitter user posting pictures of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

After her star-making appearance in Gossip Girl, Blake Lively starred in films like Green Lantern, The Age of Adaline, A Simple Favor, The Shallows, All I See Is You, The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, Accepted, New York I Love You, The Town and the The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, to name a few.