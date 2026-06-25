Trouble In Paradise? BLACKPINK’s Lisa Sparks Breakup Rumours With Billionaire Boyfriend Frederic Arnault

BLACKPINK's Lisa has sent fans into detective mode after a candid interview moment sparked speculation about her rumoured relationship with billionaire boyfriend Frederic Arnault.



Lisa appeared to get emotional during her recent Vanity Fair interview when asked whether she had ever been a “heartbreaker.”



The singer responded that she wasn't the one breaking hearts and opened up about experiencing heartbreak herself.



“I am the one who got that a lot. I feel like I got heartbroken a lot," she said.



The comment triggered conversations among fans. Many speculated whether she and Frederic had parted ways.



Lisa and Frederic, the son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, were first linked in 2023. The frequent outings led to dating rumours.



Despite constant attention around her personal life, Lisa has always maintained a private approach when it comes to relationships.



The singer has rarely spoken about her dating life and has often chosen to let her work remain the focus.



Adding to the online chatter, some fans also pointed out Frederic's reported absence from Lisa's birthday celebrations in March. Still, the speculation remains just that — speculation.



During the same interview, Lisa also reflected on the pressures of fame and living under constant public attention.



The global star shared that while she loves what she does, being watched so closely can sometimes become overwhelming. She also noted that many fans have grown more understanding about respecting her privacy.



Meanwhile, Lisa has been expanding her career beyond music.



The singer recently stepped into the acting world with her role in HBO's The White Lotus, marking another milestone in her remarkable journey.



For now, fans may be looking for clues, but Lisa and Arnault have not confirmed any change in their relationship status.