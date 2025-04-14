Coachella 2025: BLACKPINK Jennie, Lisa And ENHYPEN Steal The Show And How

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off on April 11 at the Empire Polo Club in California. Among the standout performances at the event, it was the K-pop stars who stole the show. Special mention: BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa, including boyband ENHYPEN.

While the festival marked ENHYPEN's first outing at Coachella, Jennie and Lisa had previously performed on the desert stage as a group. This year, the girls made their solo debut at the music festival.

Jennie took the crowd into a frenzy with a mix of upbeat songs like Mantra and slower tracks like FTS and Damn Right. Singer Kali Uchis joined the K-pop icon for an unexpected collaboration.

ENHYPEN members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki treated concert-goers with their chartbusters. Some of them were Blockbuster, Drunk-Dazed, Blessed-Cursed, Bite Me and ParadoXXX Invasion. Additionally, they lit up the stage with softer numbers such as Daydream and Moonstruck.

THIS IS ENHYPEN.



After years of relentless hard work and dedication, the world has finally seen what we've known all along: ENHYPEN is unstoppable.



And the journey's far from over. Coachella continues next week, and we'll get to witness ENHYPEN take the stage once again. ❤️‍????… pic.twitter.com/qQxzBqhsgu — ENHYPEN UPDATES (@enhypenupdates) April 13, 2025

After entertaining the crowd, ENHYPEN said, “It's an honor to be with you here. I'm so excited because it's my first Coachella stage. Tonight will definitely be a day in history.”

Before making his blockbuster debut at Coachella, ENHYPEN's lead singer Jungwon told Soompi, “Although this will be our first time at Coachella, I believe we can do well and truly enjoy performing at the festival, thanks to our extensive stage experience performing at concerts and other events. We're currently practicing rearranged versions of our songs, and I can already picture what the performance will look like. I think it's going to be fun.”

ENHYPEN will perform once again on April 19.