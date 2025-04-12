Coachella 2025: BLACKPINK Lisa Lit Up The Stage. Bonus - Rose

BLACKPINK's Lisa put forward a power-packed performance on her solo hit Elastigirl at the Coachella Festival 2025. The event kicked off on April 11 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

On Saturday, a fan page dropped a video of Lisa's performance on X. The clip captures the South Korean rapper showcasing her sizzling dance moves. Dressed in a shimmery red ensemble, Lisa sends the crowd into euphoria with her vocals on Elastigirl.

The track is a part of her solo album ALTER EGO, which was released on February 28.

Lisa's BLACKPINK member Rose was in attendance at the music extravaganza. She turned into the biggest cheerleader for Lisa, grooving to her tunes.

Here's the video:

Ever since Lisa turned a showstopper at Coachella, the pop icon has sparked a “Lisachella” trend across social media. Take a look at Lisa singing her latest track Born Again.

The song, also a part of ALTER EGO, featured rapper Doja Cat.

Besides Lisa, her bandmate Jennie is also geared up for her solo stage performance at the Coachella Festival. Jennie will be taking on the concert-goers with her song renditions at the Outdoor Theatre on April 13.

On Friday (April 11), Jennie dropped a bunch of pictures and video on Instagram, where she was seen engaged in rehearsals ahead of the big day. The carousel offered a peek into her dance practice with her backup crew.

One slide displayed a signboard that read, “Have you ever met Jennie?”

Jennie's caption said, “D-3 TILL COACHELLA.”

The first segment of the Coachella Festival will wrap up on April 13. It will resume once again on April 18 before finally concluding on April 20. South Korean boy band ENHYPEN is also set to perform at the event today and on April 19.

Coming back to Lisa, the K-pop star made her acting debut in the popular comedy drama series The White Lotus 3. She played the role of Mook, a health guru. Created by Mike White, the HBO show returned for its third installement on February 16.