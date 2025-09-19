Birthday Girl Shabana Azmi Dances With Javed Akhtar To <i>Pretty Little Baby</i> In Video Of The Day

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday on September 18 (Thursday). The actor, along with her husband, noted screenwriter Javed Akhtar hosted an intimate party for family and friends from the film fraternity which saw the likes of Rekha, Vidya Balan, Farah Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah in attendance.

While we may never find out what presents she received from her loved ones on her special day, the actor has given her fans and followers a moment to remember from yesterday's get-together.

A video of Shabana Azmi dancing with Javed Akhtar on Connie Francis's classic song Pretty Little Baby has gone viral on social media and for good reason.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan posted the clip on her Instagram, in which Shabana Azmi, who has been married to Javed Akhtar for 41 years, is seen twirling in his arms to the tune of the song.

The couple is enjoying each moment as they sway to the beats delicately. That they wore colour coordinated clothes -- red and black -- was the cherry on top.

The who's who of Bollywood looked over to the duo in awe, love, and delight as they had a great time performing the dance in the presence of their near and dear ones.

"Now that's how you turn 75!! Happy birthday @azmishabana18 may u n @javedjaduofficial always be this young," Farah Khan captioned her post.

Manish Malhotra also posted a video of Rekha, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit dancing to the song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani from Parineeta.

"When there is so much love in the air you know she is Special and Everyone loves and respects her .. #theoneandonly @azmishabana18.. Happy Happy Birthday from your personality , to your sparkling eyes to your energy and zest for life and to your incredible work in cinema across the globe to your passion for our @mwsyouth everything about you is fabulous and our discussion on being glam , fabrics , sarees , Mijwan chikankari and movies shall continue @javedjaduofficial #Rekhaji @madhuridixitnene @balanvidya @urmilamatondkarofficial," he wrote in his post.

Also present at the party were Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, and Sonu Nigam.

