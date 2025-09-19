At Shabana Azmi's 75th Birthday Party, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan Dance To <i>Parineeta</i> Song <i>Kaisi Paheli</i>

Shabana Azmi's 75th birthday party was a starry affair. On Thursday, Bollywood's who's who attended the party and had a blast. Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, and Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, and others - they all joined the merry celebrations.

But the talking point of the evening was a viral video featuring Rekha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, and the birthday girl herself, Shabana Azmi. They are seen dancing to the Parineeta song "Kaisi Paheli." The original song featured Rekha.

Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, and Vidya Balan are seen vibing to the song first. Then they invite Shabana Azmi to the dance floor, and all of them match their steps together.

All the invitees became busy recording the classic moment on their respective phones.

Manish Malhotra shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "When there is so much love in the air you know she is Special and Everyone loves and respects her .. #theoneandonly @azmishabana18 .. Happy Happy Birthday from your personality, to your sparkling eyes, to your energy and zest for life, and to your incredible work in cinema across the globe, to your passion for our @mwsyouth everything about you is fabulous and our discussion on being glam, fabrics, sarees, Mijwan chikankari and movies shall continue."

Tagging Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @azmishabana18, What a fabulous evening, The OG Queens of Bollywood #rekha @madhuridixitnene @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya."

Shabana Azmi is a prolific actor. In a career spanning 50 years, she has worked in parallel and commercial films simultaneously. In recent times, she was seen in films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ghoomer, and What's Love Got to Do with It?