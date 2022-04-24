Birthday Boy Varun Dhawan Rings In His 35th Birthday On Bawaal Sets. Says, 'Feels Great'

Varun Dhawan (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 35th birthday today (April 24). However, the actor is happy spending his special day doing what he loves most- acting. Giving himself no special treatment, the actor, who is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's next Bawaal, woke up at 5:30 in the morning to be on the sets. He shared a post on his Instagram handle wherein he is looking dapper as he strikes a pose in a crisp white shirt paired with beige colour pants. The picture seems to be from his vanity van, which can be seen decorated with gold and blue balloons.

Sharing the post, Varun Dhawan wrote, "It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release".

Soon after Varun Dhawan shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Actress Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Happy happy happy birthday @varundvn may all your bday wishes come true," while one of his fans wrote, "Happy birthday you achieve more success in your life sir".

Here have a look:

Currently, Varun Dhawan is shooting for Bawaal in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In the film, the actor will be sharing screen space with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to release next year on April 7. According to reports doing rounds, Bawaal is a timeless love story which requires its characters to travel across multiple countries.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has a promising year ahead with two releases-Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Kirara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24, while Bhediya will hit the theatres on November 25.