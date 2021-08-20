Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal And Neha Bhasin's Equation Becomes The Centre Of Attention

Bigg Boss OTT: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: voot/)

Highlights Neha Bhasin and model Pratik Sehajpal have become friends

Recently, they had a chat over an apple

Their bonding seems to have upset Moose and Akshara Singh

Big Boss OTT is all about twists and turns. From emotional outbursts to unstoppable arguments, we have seen it all. Now, the latest on the list is the friendship between singer Neha Bhasin and model Pratik Sehajpal. He might be known for his fights, but yes Pratik is friends with Neha. How do we know, you ask? It all happened during the recent episode when Neha and Pratik had a chat over an apple. However, their bonding seems to have upset Moose Jattana aka Muskan Jattana and Akshara Singh, Pratik's connection in the house.

This happened during a task when Pratik Sehajpal was seen eating an apple. Soon, Neha Bhasin snatched the fruit from his hands and took a bite. When it came back to Pratik, he simply dumped the apple in a dustbin. Pratik said he doesn't eat someone's leftovers. This whole event did not go well with Moose Jattana, who is friends with Pratik. Moose later went to Akshara Singh and complained to her that Neha was unnecessarily getting closer to Pratik. She went called Neha's behaviour "childish". However, when this conversation reached Pratik's ears, he scoffed at Moose and told her that he and Neha were just good friends.

In previous episodes too, Moose Jattana had expressed her displeasure over Pratik Sehajpal's friendship with Neha Bhasin. Once, she also complained that Pratik had stopped spending time with her and other friends. Meanwhile, Akshara Singh has been getting into fights with many people in the house, including Neha.

Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal are the new BossLady and BossMan in the house. The reality show, hosted by Karan Johar, is being currently aired on Voot.