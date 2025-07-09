Singer Neha Bhasin Was Fat-Shamed For Weighing 50 Kg. She Tried Suicide

Singer Neha Bhasin has opened up about facing a battle with self-doubt during the early years of her music career, due to fat-shaming.

Neha Bhasin recently appeared on Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. The singer, in a heartfelt conversation with the hosts, recalled being put on fat burners, which are supplements that accelerate weight loss by boosting metabolism. During that time, she was a part of India's first all-girl pop band Viva.

Neha Bhasin Was Fat-Shamed At 20

Just a year after kicking off her music journey, Neha Bhasin was placed on these fat burners.

"I was very young and did not understand the effects of fat burners," she admitted.

Neha was only 20 years old at that time.

Remembering a harrowing incident, the singer revealed that a man from a particular television channel, overseeing Viva's music releases, made disrespectful comments about her body in front of a room full of people.

"He paused a music video, circled my stomach on screen, and said 'See, you are so fat. Because of this, we can't release the video.' I was 50 kg at that time. I remember going home and, in anger, consuming more than half a bottle of fat burners. That was my way of trying to commit suicide. For two days, I was throwing up. The band did not know what had happened," shared Neha Bhasin.

She added, "There was a major fight with the channel. I went to speak with the head, and this other man came in -- he harassed me."

Neha Bhasin On Mental Health

This is not the first time Neha Bhasin has spoken candidly about her struggles with mental and physical health.

Back in 2022, she opened up about her diagnosis with low progesterone levels.

More recently, in 2024, she talked about the struggles of living with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a condition she has been grappling with since her teenage years.