Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh And Pratik Sehajpal Get Into A Fight

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh has been at loggerheads with her co-contestants in the house. We have seen her picking up fights and losing her cool at the slightest of provocations. Most of Akshara's recent heated conversations are with Neha Bhasin and her former connection Pratik Sehajpal. In one of the episodes, Akshara is seen putting makeup in front of a mirror while Neha tries to get past her to fetch something. When Neha and Pratik try to make way for themselves, Akshara gets annoyed and says that she's getting hurt. That flares up Pratik, who tells Akshara, "To hatiye na... Hatt to rahe hai nahi aap saamne se (So move aside... but you aren't moving a bit from our way)."

Akshara Singh retorts and complains about their impatience. She says, "Kuch kar rahe hai na. Ek second mein such ghat nahi jayega (I'm doing something, right? You won't lose anything if you wait for a second)." Pratik Sehajpal, who rarely likes to lose an argument, gives it back to her, "Ek second mein... agar aap left right ek adha inch ho jayengi to kya ho jayega (For a second if you move even an inch towards your left or right, what will you lose)?"

Akshara Singh also alleges that Pratik Sehajpal and his current connection Neha Bhasin are unnecessarily picking up fights with her over "chhoti baatein". She says, "Dhakka dhukki kar ne pe ayenge to hum bhi dikha denge (If you mess with me, I'll give it back to you)." However, Pratik replies that he doesn't prefer indulging in "chhoti baatein" and clarifies that he asked Akshara to move aside with respect. But Akshara mocks him, "Izzat se bol rahe ho (That's how you speak with respect)?"

Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh were a supportive connection until last week when Pratik chose Neha Bhasin as his new connection.