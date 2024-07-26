<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: Ranvir Shorey And Lovkesh Kataria's Conversation Upsets Sana Makbul

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been keeping viewers hooked with its twists and turns. In the latest video shared by JioCinema on Instagram, Ranvir Shorey is seen asking some “tough questions” to Lovkesh Kataria based on his friendship with Sana Makbul. He was appointed the house captain by Bigg Boss. The actor asks, “Bhai tu uska dost hai toh tu apna chance tyag dega, trophy ka, uske liye? (Brother, only because you are Sana's friend, will you give up the chance of winning the trophy for her?)”. In reply, Lovkesh says, “No, who said that?” A few seconds later, we can see Sana Makbul, Naezy, and Vishal Panday sitting in the garden area. As soon as Lovkesh Kataria enters the premises, Sana asks “Why did Ranvir call you?” He narrates the entire conversation. After hearing this, Sana questions, “Main kisko bol rahi hu tum tyag do? (Whom did I say this?)” Defending herself she adds, “Did I tell Naezy, please get out, Lovkesh please get out, Vishal please get out, I want to win?” Quoting Ranvir, Lovkesh adds that the actor wants him to say these things directly.

The note attached to the post read, “Ranvir ne puche kuch tough questions, kya Lovekesh ka vision hai clear?”

This video comes a day after Ranvir Shorey told YouTuber Armaan Malik that he is not interested in the Bigg Boss 3 OTT trophy. The actor said, "I'm more interested in the Rs 25 lakh than the trophy. That's what I need. What would I do with the trophy?”

At present, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik and Naezy are fighting for the trophy and the prize money.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 can be streamed live 24*7 on JioCinema Premium. The show is led by veteran actor Anil Kapoor.