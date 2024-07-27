<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: Armaan Malik Calls Out Sana Makbul For Her "Selfish" Behaviour

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 draws closer, participants are doing everything to get the audience's votes and win over their fellow contestants. In the meantime, it seems host Anil Kapoor is not happy with Sana Makbul's game. In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the veteran star read out housemates' complaints against each other. In a clip released by the makers on Instagram, Anil Kapoor reads an allegation made by Armaan Malik against Sana Makbul. It read, "Sana bahut hi chaalak hai or bahut selfish ladki hai joh time aane par kisi ko bhi dhoka de sakti hai. [Sana is very cunning and a very selfish girl who can betray anyone when the time comes.]"

Armaan Malik then points out how Sana Makbul betrayed Shivani Kumari. He said, "Kal tak ye bitti (Shivani Kumari) thi or kal uske paas koi bhi nahi khada tha. Bakre ko khilaya pilaya or ekdum hi halal kar diya. [Yesterday, she was a friend but when the time came no one stood up for her. It's like they fed the goat only to kill her later.]"

Replying to Armaan Malik, Sana Makbul says, "Ye Armaan Ji ki soch hai, or unki soch vaisi hi rehti hai. [This is Armaan Ji's thinking, and his thinking remains the same]"

Moving on with the discussion, Anil Kapoor called out Sana Makbul and Vishal Pandey for breaking the rules during the election campaign task. Sana had exposed her identity as the “baharwala,” which was meant to remain a secret.

Anil Kapoor asks Sana Makbul, "Acha mujhe batao aapne Vishal ko ishara kiya tha ya nahi kiya tha? [Tell me, did you give Vishal a signal or not?] To which, Sana says, "Sir, mene kiya tha. [Yes, I did it]. The Bigg Bosss OTT 3 host tries to point out her double standards in the game by adding, "Yahi ishara Vishal aap ko karta to aap kya samjhti? [If Vishal had done the same thing, what would you have said?]". "Main to excitement hi samjhungi, [I will take it as excitement]," concluded Sana.

The text attached to the post read, "Sana par lage dhokebaazi ke allegations, par kyun? [Sana faces betrayal allegations but why?]"

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house currently has Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey as contestants.