Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik And Shivani Kumari's Intense Fight

Kritika Malik in a still from the video. (courtesy: akhaykumar)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping viewers hooked with its never-ending twists and turns. In a recent video dropped by the makers on Instagram, Kritika Malik and Shivani Kumari engage in a verbal spat. In the video, shared on Instagram, Kritika tells the other housemates that she saw Shivani scratching her foot and then touching food. She says, “Yaar mere saamne ki baat hai, aise pair rakha, aur aise karke khujaali vo pair pe. [Dude, this happened right in front of me. She was scratching her foot like this.]” Then she asks Shivani, “Abhi tu khujlaai ke nahi khujlaai? [Were you scratching or not?]” In response, Shivani says, “Mai nahi khujlaai. [I was not scratching.]” Kritika reacts, “Haye ram. Itni jhooti ladki hai. [Oh God. Such a liar.]”

Shivani Kumari asserts, “Tum khud jhooti ho. Tumho baat bna rahi ho. [You are the liar. You are making things up.]” Kritika Malik says, “Chal jhuthi..Kitni jhooti hai. [You are such a liar.]” To this, Shivani adds, “Faaltu ki baat kar rahi. [You are talking nonsense]”. This didn't go down well with Kritika. She walks towards Shivani, who is standing in the kitchen, and says, “Tune pair khujlaya. [You scratched your foot.]” In an equally alarming tone, Shivani replies, “Maine nahi khujlaya. [I did not scratch.]” Kritika says, “Tu sabse badi jhutti hai yaha pe. [You are the biggest liar here.]” Shivani tells Kritika, “Tum khud jhooti ho. [You are the liar.]”

In disgust, Kritika Malik says, “Chi yaar tumne haath kaise lagaya khane ko? [Yuck, how did you touch the food?]” Shivani Kumari responds, “Tu jhooti hai. [You are a liar.]” Kritika shouts, “Tum ho. [You are.] As the fight gets heated, Shivani pushes Kritika and says, “Dur raho tum. [Stay away from me.]” Visibly annoyed, Kritika asks, “Tune haath kaise lagaya? [How dare you touch me?]” The face-off intensifies and the two start pushing each other badly. Eventually, other housemates come and try to control the situation.

The caption of the video read, “Shivani ki hygiene par firse uthe sawaal? Kyu hua itna bada argument between Kritika and Shivani? [Questions have been raised again about Shivani's hygiene. Why did such a big argument occur between Kritika and Shivani?]”

Meanwhile, Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh have been evicted from the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3.