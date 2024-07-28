<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: Vishal Pandey And Shivani Kumari Get Eliminated

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was full of entertainment and drama. From Janhvi Kapoor's entry to promote her film Ulajh to the double eviction, the episode kept us all hooked. During the episode, both Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey were eliminated from the show. In case you don't know, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey were the nominated contestants for eviction this week. Housemates were asked to vote for the candidate they wanted out of the house. Upon counting of the votes, it was announced that Shivani would exit the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Then, based on audience votes, Vishal Pandey's name was also declared for eviction. The makers shared a post on Instagram and uploaded pictures of Vishal and Shivani. The side note read, “Nominations ke results are in, double eviction mein huye Shivani aur Vishal ghar se out! [Shivani and Vishal are out of the house in a double eviction!]”

Earlier, Vishal Pandey made headlines when he was slapped by Armaan Malik. It all began when Vishal whispered in Lovekesh Kataria's ear about how he finds Armaan's wife Kritika Malik “beautiful.” When Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, who had already been evicted from the reality show, made an appearance during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode she spoke about how it was inappropriate for Vishal to make a remark about someone who is married and a mother. Following this, Armaan and Vishal engaged in a verbal spat, which ended with Armaan slapping Vishal. As a punishment for raising his hand, Bigg Boss nominated Armaan for the entire season. Full story here.

Before Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari, Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh were evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 last week. Click here to read in detail.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 with 16 participants. Later, Adnaan Shaikh entered the show as a wild card contestant. As of now, Ranvir Shorey, Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik and Lovekesh Kataria are in the game.