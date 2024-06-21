Bigg Boss OTT 3: Chandrika Dixit, Ranvir Shorey To Lovekesh Kataria, See Full List Of Contestants

The images were shared on Instagram. (courtesy: jiocinema)

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 exceeded all expectations, delivering non-stop entertainment with dance sequences, humour and more. It was no surprise, as new host Anil Kapoor, made his debut as the host. The actor made a grand entrance, setting the stage alive with his energetic performance to Kaate nahi kat te and Gallan Gudiyaan among others.

Earlier, during a press conference in Mumbai, the actor had revealed one of this season's contestants - "vada pav girl" Chandrika Dixit. Recently, she entered the show where host Anil Kapoor confronted her with a series of serious allegations to gauge her reactions.

Ranvir Shorey became the second contestant to enter the show followed by Shivani Kumari.

Sana Makbul is the fourth contestant to enter the show. She previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Anil Kapoor then welcomes influencer and YouTuber Vishal Pandey on stage and sets the scene for a showdown with fellow influencer Lovekesh Kataria, creating palpable tension between the two.

Journalist Deepak Chaurasia has also participated in the show.

The star-studded lineup is dominated by social media influencers such as Sana Sultaan Khan, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Lovekesh Kataria and Kritika Malik. It also includes actors Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Makbul, Paulomi Polo Das.

Anil Kapoor's doppelganger and bodybuilder Giovanni DelBiondo joined Bigg Bos OTT Season 3 as the last confirmed contestant.

Divya Agarwal won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. In the second season, Elvish Yadav scripted history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to win the show.