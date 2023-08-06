Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Your Love, Fights, Friendships Are Fake,' Says Pooja Bhatt As She Schools Housemates

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: voot )

It won't be wrong to say that Pooja Bhatt is one of the strongest Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. The actress-filmmaker has been keeping fans glued to the screens with her no-nonsense avatar. Now, in the latest promo released by the makers of the show, the actress has called everyone fake. The clip opens to Pooja Bhatt standing in the garden area and addressing her housemates who are sitting at a distance. It seems like they were involved in a task. In the clip, the actress says in Hindi,“Sab ne yaha ek dusre ko bahot zaleel kiya he. Aap logon ke fights fake hain. Aap logon ka pyaar fake hain. Aap logon ki dosti fake hain [In this house, people are busy defaming the other person. You guys are fake. Your friendship is fake. Your fights are fake. Your love is fake.]” She then adds, “Jeeto shaan se…Main yaha pe kisiko paapi nahi maanti hoon. Bahut logon ko bewakoof maanti hoon. [If you want to win, play fair and have some dignity. As per me, some of you are fools. I am not here to call out names or defame you.]”

Towards the end of the video, Pooja Bhatt adds, “Aur kichar main apne aap pe dalungi. [I will pour this mud on myself.]

Earlier on the show, Pooja Bhatt had revealed that she had asked her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to cast Sunny Leone for Jism 2. The actress made the revelation after Mahesh Bhatt had entered the house during family week. She said, “You know, interestingly my father is coming for the second time in the Bigg Boss house. The first time, he had come when Sunny Leone was in Season 5 of Bigg Boss. So that time I wanted to cast her [Sunny Leone] for my film Jism 2. That time I couldn't wait for six months to know if she is interested or not to work in my film. She had never worked in films before." Jism 2, released in 2012, marked Sunny Leone's Bollywood debut.