Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Winner Chandan Shetty Marries Niveditha Gowda

Bigg Boss Kannada 5 winner Chandan Shetty's latest Instagram post calls for congratulations. On Thursday, Chandan gave his Instafam a sneak peek into his wedding festivities by sharing a picture with his wife Niveditha Gowda. The couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the photograph, which appears to be from their wedding ceremony. The bride wore a red saree for her big day, while the groom can be seen wearing a white veshti and a matching shawl. Chandan shared the big news on social media and wrote, "Status: Married" and added a heart emoji. Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda's romance began on the TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. Chandan won the show that season.

Meanwhile, Niveditha Gowda shared a lovely picture with Chandan on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Niveditha can be seen dressed in a sequined black gown, while Chandan complements her in a tuxedo. She captioned the post: "From Ms to Mrs Chandan Shetty. I love you, my king."

Chandan and Niveditha got engaged in October, last year. Here are the pictures from the couple's engagement ceremony :

Chandan Shetty proposed to Niveditha at a public event in October, last year. Sharing the picture from the special moment, Chandan wrote: "Love you forever my queen. Thank you so much for accepting me. I thank each and every one who supported our love."

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life.