Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Winner Chandan Shetty Gets Engaged To Niveditha Gowda. See Viral Pics

Chandan Shetty with Niveditha Gowda. (Image courtesy: chanvi_fanzclub)

Highlights The couple wore matching outfits The couple met on Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Chandan proposed to Niveditha earlier this month

Singer-composer Chandan Shetty and actress Niveditha Gowda occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Wednesday after pictures from their engagement ceremony surfaced on social media. As of now, the couple has not shared pictures from the ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts. However, several fan clubs dedicated to the Kannada star have been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to them. For their big day, the couple wore colour-coordinated outfits. Chandan wore a blue and white sherwani, while Niveditha wore a lehenga in a matching print. She tied her hair in a high bun and accessorised it with a tiara.

Check out the pictures shared by the fans clubs here:

Chetan Shetty proposed to Niveditha at a public event earlier this month. Sharing the picture from the special moment, Chetan wrote: "Love you forever my queen. Thank you so much for accepting me. I thank each and every one who supported our love ." This is what we are talking about:

Meanwhile, Niveditha too shared a post on her Instagram profile, earlier this month, in which she wrote about finding her "Prince Charming." She captioned the post, "He : Will you marry me? Me : Forever and always. I love you so much. It was a beautiful and a dreamy proposal, I still can't get over it. I finally got my Prince Charming."

Check out her post here:

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda's romance began on the TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. Chandan won the show that season.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.