Chandan Shetty And Niveditha Gowda Announce Divorce: 'We Still Respect Each Other'

Actor and Kannada Bigg Boss winner Chandan Shetty and his wife Niveditha Gowda have filed for divorce in the Bengaluru family court. Niveditha announced the news on Instagram. The note read, "This day, We, Chandan Shetty and myself have ended our marriage legally on good terms and mutual understanding. We request support from the media, our friends, and fans who stood by us at all times to respect our decision and our privacy. Even though we are going our separate ways, we still care and respect each other. Your kindness, understanding and encouragement mean a lot to both of us during this period. Thank you all."

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda met and fell in love on the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 days. The couple started off as good friends. They got engaged in 2019 and exchanged wedding vows in 2020.

On the work front, Niveditha Gowda rose to fame after her stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5.

Chandan Shetty, on the other hand, is a music composer, lyricist and singer predominantly active in Kannada cinema. He made his mark in the industry with his debut as a composer in the 2016 film Railway Children and is now set to compose the music for the upcoming movie Choo Mantar, featuring Sharan and Meghana Gaonkar.

Additionally, Chandan Shetty has made significant contributions to the Kannada music scene through various singles and has also participated in several Kannada reality shows.