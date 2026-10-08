<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Rhiti Tiwari Reveals Father Manoj Tiwari's Reaction To Her Eviction

Rhiti Tiwari's time on Bigg Boss 20 may have ended quickly, but her journey inside the house has given her plenty to think about. The actor and politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter faced criticism from host Salman Khan over her behaviour during her stay. Rhiti even accepted that she had made mistakes and wanted to improve herself.

But only a few days after admitting this, she was eliminated from the reality show. Following her exit, Rhiti has now opened up about how her father reacted to everything that happened inside the house.

Instead of focusing only on her mistakes, Manoj praised the way she handled the difficult moments. Rhiti revealed that her father told her he was proud of her for facing criticism and getting back up after making mistakes.

Speaking with Times of India, Rhiti Tiwari said, “My father himself told me, ‘I am very proud of you. You dealt with it like a champ. Yes, you failed and you fell, but you got back up. And that is what matters in life.' We will all fall at some point. What matters is that we find the strength to get back up.”

“My dad has seen all this criticism and social media trolling in his life. It was me who had not seen anything of this sort in my life. He was prepared of everything and he knows that when you are a part of a show like Bigg Boss, you will be scrutinised and judged. And not just him. I am aware of that too. If you are making a decision like this, you should be prepared for everything that comes with it. You cannot enter thinking that everything will always be perfect. Honestly, I did not think about it that much before entering, but I am definitely taking the experience very strongly.”

Rhiti Tiwari added that she found her eviction unfair and disappointing. For her, getting eliminated through public voting would have been easier to accept. But she felt hurt when the decision was made by three people, whom she trusted.

The singer was eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 after the three captaincy contenders, Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Yung DSA, were asked to choose the nominated contestant they felt had less contribution. Mahhi first chose Mary Kom, while Yung selected Aman Gandhi. Uditi chose Rhiti.

As all three contestants agreed on her name and she only had one lifeline, Rhiti was directly eliminated in the middle of the week.

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