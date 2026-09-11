<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Qazi Touqeer Called To Medical Room After "Acting" Stint, Internet Reacts

Qazi Touqeer has been keeping fans entertained ever since his appearance on Bigg Boss Season 20. From his catchphrase “I'm a rockstar baby” to his hilarious remarks and playful antics, Qazi has become a major talking point on social media.

In the latest episode, Qazi was seen shouting at the top of his lungs after the task, asking for his medicines. Qazi's plea got other contestants concerned for him, and as a result, Bigg Boss asked Qazi to go to the medical room.

As soon as he entered the medical room, the doctor asked him what had happened, and to everyone's surprise, Qazi replied that there was nothing wrong and that he was simply “playing the game” and acting. Qazi further clarifies that he had already told the cameras that he was only pretending.

After returning from the medical room and admitting that his antics were part of his game, Qazi continued to remain in character. Later, he revealed that he would keep entertaining viewers by taking on different characters each night. However, his fellow contestants were still worried about him, with some even wondering if he was going through “withdrawal symptoms".

The episode sparked a strong reaction from the audiences. While some wondered if Bigg Boss knew about Qazi's plan, others believed that host Salman Khan is going to address his act in Weekend Ka Vaar.

“I don't know whether Bigg Boss was actually supporting #QaziTouqeer in his plan to scare contestants or the BB team got confused when he asked for a tablet. They actually called him into the medical room even though he told on camera he is acting,” one user wrote.

“Watching Bb after a very long time just for #QaziTouqeer, but bro is doing a little extra now; he needs to rein in a little,” another commented.

“I think BB did that to bash him in wkv,” someone else said.

“Salman will call out Qazi on the Weekend Ka Vaar ki aap character play karne nhi aaye ho apki real personality dekhna chahti hai audience. (You didn't come here to play characters. The audience wants to see your real personality). Don't confuse housemates and the audience,” an individual added.

Bigg Boss Season 20 airs Colours TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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