<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Qazi Touqeer Called To Medical Room After "Acting" Stint, Internet Reacts

Qazi Touqeer has been keeping fans entertained ever since his appearance on Bigg Boss Season 20. From his catchphrase “I'm a rockstar baby” to his hilarious remarks and playful antics, Qazi has become a major talking point on social media.
In the latest episode, Qazi was seen shouting at the top of his lungs after the task, asking for his medicines. Qazi's plea got other contestants concerned for him, and as a result, Bigg Boss asked Qazi to go to the medical room.
As soon as he entered the medical room, the doctor asked him what had happened, and to everyone's surprise, Qazi replied that there was nothing wrong and that he was simply “playing the game” and acting. Qazi further clarifies that he had already told the cameras that he was only pretending.
After returning from the medical room and admitting that his antics were part of his game, Qazi continued to remain in character. Later, he revealed that he would keep entertaining viewers by taking on different characters each night. However, his fellow contestants were still worried about him, with some even wondering if he was going through “withdrawal symptoms".
Bigg Boss: “Qazi, medical room mein aa jaiye.”— ???????????????????????????? (@avyyaan) September 10, 2026
Doctor: “Kya hua?”
Qazi: “Kuch nahi, acting kar raha tha… game ke liye entertainment chahiye tha.” ????
The doctor's reaction after hearing this ????????
Bro was not ready for QAZI ????????#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/89R3huHR6F
The episode sparked a strong reaction from the audiences. While some wondered if Bigg Boss knew about Qazi's plan, others believed that host Salman Khan is going to address his act in Weekend Ka Vaar.
“I don't know whether Bigg Boss was actually supporting #QaziTouqeer in his plan to scare contestants or the BB team got confused when he asked for a tablet. They actually called him into the medical room even though he told on camera he is acting,” one user wrote.
I don't know whether Bigg Boss was actually supporting #QaziTouqeer in his plan to scare contestants or BB team got confused when he asked for a tablet. They actually called him into the medical room even though he told on camera he is acting.#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/DXtazhh8p5— ♡ Alisha ♡ (@Witty_Alisha) September 10, 2026
“Watching Bb after a very long time just for #QaziTouqeer, but bro is doing a little extra now; he needs to rein in a little,” another commented.
Watching Bb after a very long time just for #QaziTouqeer but bro is doing a little extra now, he needs to rein in a little #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20— Banker (@Anki_Bhardwaj16) September 10, 2026
“I think BB did that to bash him in wkv,” someone else said.
i think bb did that to bash him in wkv.— Kazmi (@kazmi_hun) September 10, 2026
“Salman will call out Qazi on the Weekend Ka Vaar ki aap character play karne nhi aaye ho apki real personality dekhna chahti hai audience. (You didn't come here to play characters. The audience wants to see your real personality). Don't confuse housemates and the audience,” an individual added.
Salman will call out qazi in weekend ka war ki aap character play karne nhi aaye ho apki real personality dekhna chahti hai audience. Don't confuse housemates and audience.#BiggBoss20 #QaziTouqueer #BB20— i_am_avira ???? (@avira_ira3) September 10, 2026
Bigg Boss Season 20 airs Colours TV and streams on JioHotstar.
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