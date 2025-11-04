<i> Bigg Boss 19</i>: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj Nominated For Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 has been keeping viewers hooked with its daily dose of drama. The Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on August 24. Now, things inside the BB House are getting even more interesting with the latest nomination round.

In the latest promo video dropped by the makers on Instagram, contestants were called into the Confession Room in pairs. They had to discuss among themselves and nominate a specific participant. While some decisions were taken unanimously, others shed light on hidden rivalries and brewing alliances.

The nominated contestants for this week are Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj.

In Round 1, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur and Malti Chahar were called into the Confession Room. They were given a choice between Mridul Tiwari and Abhishek Bajaj. After a short discussion, all of them picked Abhishek's name for this week's nomination list.

Coming to Round 2, it was Mridul Tiwari and Amaal Mallik who appeared in the Confession Room. They had to pick a name between Tanya Mittal and Farhana Bhatt. For Tanya, Amaal revealed that he feels she is not disrespectful, even though she sometimes talks about anything.

“Tanya ki baatein bhi idhar udhar hoti hain, par disrespectful nahi hai. (Tanya's words also tend to go here and there, but they are not disrespectful),” he said.

However, Amaal Mallik added that Farhana Bhatt not only talks about “unnecessary things,” but she also does not show respect to the other house members. “Unnecessary topics pe baatein karti hai, disrespectful hai aur kabhi apne behaviour pe regret nahi karti. Negative environment create karti hai. (She talks about unnecessary topics, is disrespectful, and never regrets her behaviour. She creates a negative environment).”

Notably, Mridul Tiwari also agreed with Amaal Mallik, and they both ended up nominating Farhana Bhatt.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri nominated Gaurav Khanna in Round 3, whereas Gaurav and Abhishek Bajaj nominated Neelam Giri in the 4th round. Finally, Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha both nominated Ashnoor Kaur in the 5th round.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.