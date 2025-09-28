Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Gets Evicted From Salman Khan-Hosted Reality TV Show

Social media star Awez Darbar's journey on Bigg Boss Season 19 has come to an end. The influencer, who commands a massive following of over 30 million on Instagram, was shown the exit door on Sunday after failing to garner enough votes from the audience.

This week, Awez was nominated alongside Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, and Mridul Tiwari.

Awez, the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, had entered the show with his long-time girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar. Their stint made headlines early on when Awez proposed to Nagma inside the house, adding a romantic twist to the season.

However, after Nagma's eviction two weeks ago, Awez appeared to lose momentum in the game.

Throughout his four-week stay, Awez struggled to leave a strong impression. Despite forging bonds with housemates like Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Mridul Tiwari, his overall gameplay remained subdued.

His confrontations with Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik, including a controversial episode where they accused him of being unfaithful to Nagma, added drama but did not work in his favour.

Though the allegations were later dismissed within the show, the incident took an emotional toll on him.

Even host Salman Khan repeatedly urged Awez to raise his game and make his presence felt in the house. A day before his eviction, actress Gauahar Khan, who is married to Awez's brother Zaid Darbar, entered the show as a guest.

She gave him a reality check, advising him to be more assertive if he wanted to survive longer.

Unfortunately, Awez's efforts fell short, and his elimination was sealed this weekend. With both Awez and Nagma now out of the house, fans will have to wait and see which contestant emerges stronger as the competition intensifies in the weeks ahead.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Makers Of Salman Khan-Hosted Show Wants To Cast Ashneer Grover. His Reaction