<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Wildcard Contestant Aditi Mistry Gets Evicted From the House

Aditi Mistry, who entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant, has been eliminated from the reality show. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss summoned the wild card entrants, including Aditi, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra, to the activity area. The remaining housemates were then asked to name the one wild card contestant they felt most connected with. In a shocking twist, no one chose Aditi, with all votes going in favour of Edin and Yamini. Subsequently, Aditi was announced as the evicted contestant. The show's makers confirmed her exit by sharing a post on Instagram. They uploaded a picture of the influencer along with the caption: "Saamne aaya rishton ka dum, Aditi ka safar iss hafte hua khatam. [The strength of relationships came to light as Aditi's journey came to an end this week.]"

Eisha Singh was recently named the first female Time God of the season. In a task, she teamed up with co-contestant Avinash Mishra. For the challenge, Eisha had to climb onto Avinash's back and hold her position. Already on the list of nominated Time Gods, Eisha and Avinash completed the task smoothly, enjoying the moment, chatting and staying focused. Other nominees included Edin Rose and Vivian Dsena. Edin also teamed up with Avinash for the task, while Vivian paired with Raja Dalal. Shilpa Shirodkar was the appointed sanchalak [task supervisor]. Before the task began, Eisha made a heartfelt request to Shilpa: “I really want to become. Please be fair”.

Vivian Dsena was eliminated from the Time God task after failing to complete it. During the challenge, Karan Veer Mehra, with Edin Rose on his back, paused to rest. Shilpa Shirodkar pointed out that this was against the rules, and Avinash Mishra agreed with her. In the end, Shilpa declared the winner, saying, “I will take my decision, Eisha is the Time God.” Karan, feeling upset, took a dig at Shilpa, commenting, “Yes, Eisha has been her priority.” Click here to read the full story.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV.