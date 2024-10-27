<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Calls Out Avinash Mishra

The latest Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka War episode was packed with drama. During the show, Salman Khan called out Avinash Mishra for his recent behaviour in the house, especially around his role in distributing ration items. Salman reminded Avinash of how he took a stand for him, when some housemates expressed that women felt uncomfortable around him. The host pointed out the contradiction in Avinash's actions, questioning why he would now engage in character assassination on a female contestant. Salman also highlighted an incident where Chahat Panday did not get food.

Salman Khan said, “Avinash pichle hafte aapko gussa kyun aya tha? Kyun aya tha. apko yaad hai? Kyunki aapka character assassination kiya jaa raha tha. Ye kaha gaya tha ki ladkiya safe nhi feel karti gharpe apki bajah se. Lekin aap jab kisi ladki ka character assassination karte hai national television par toh phir woh kya hai? [Avinash, do you remember why you got angry last week? It was because your character was being assassinated. It was said that girls don't feel safe in the house because of you. But when you assassinate a girl's character on national television, what is that then?].”

Salman Khan then confronted Avinash Mishra about the incident where Chahat Panday was denied food. The host also asked, “Aap kya iss ghar ke bhagwaan hai? Aap ko villain bankar Colors TV par dikhna hain? Abhi tak aap colourful lag rahe the ab aap grey shade mein lag rahe ho! There's a thin line between being frank and rude, you have crossed that line. Naam aapka Avinash hai par aap khud apna vinash kar doge. Vinash. Khatam. [Do you think you're the god of this house? Do you want to be shown as a villain on Colors TV? So far, you were coming across as colourful, but now you're appearing in a grey shade! There's a thin line between being frank and being rude, and you've crossed that line. Your name is Avinash, but you're on the path to your own destruction. Destruction. The end]”

The makers also shared the video of this moment on Instagram with the caption, “Avinash ko mila apne behaviour ke wajah se Salman Khan se warning. Kya ab aayega unke bartaav mein sudhaar? [Avinash received a warning from Salman Khan due to his behaviour. Will there be any improvement in his conduct now?]”

In last week's episodes, Avinash Mishra faced severe allegations from the contestants after he indulged in a fight inside the house. While interacting with the participants, Salman said, “I know this. I know what my parents go through, mere upar bhi bohot saare lanchhan lagaya gaye hain [There have been many allegations that are made against me as well].” Click here to read details.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV.