<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Ahead Of Finale, Namrata Shirodkar's Shout Out To Sister Shilpa

Bigg Boss 18 is currently in its final week. The show's grand finale will air on January 19. Ahead of the D-day, Shilpa Shirodkar got a special shoutout from her sister Namrata Shirodkar.

On Tuesday, Namrata Shirodkar shared Shilpa's Bigg Boss 18 poster on Instagram Stories and urged fans to vote for her. She tagged Shilpa and added red heart emojis in the caption.

Shilpa Shirodkar is currently among the top 7 contestants of Bigg Boss 18. She is competing in the finale race alongside Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh.

During the family week, Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter Anoushka Ranjit entered the Bigg Boss house. In a conversation with India Today, Anoushka revealed that Namrata Shirodkar and her husband Mahesh Babu had sent a message for Shilpa.

She said, "It's interesting how both of them had the same thing to say. They told me to tell mom that they are so proud of her, and can't wait to see her with the trophy."

Shilpa Shirodkar had previously revealed that she had a fight with Namrata before entering the Bigg Boss house. She said, “Meri aur uski ek fight ho gyi thi jab main andar aa rhi thi. Toh do hafte main ussey baat nhi ki. [We had a fight before I entered the house. I did not talk to her [Namrata] for two weeks. I miss her a lot. I hope she comes.]” Read all about it here.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV.