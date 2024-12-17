<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shilpa Shirodkar Breaks Ties With Vivian Dsena Amid Rising Rift

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV 

With every passing week, the drama and fights inside the Bigg Boss 18 house have been scaling new levels of entertainment. In a recent turn of events, Shilpa Shirodkar announced the end of her friendship with fellow contestant Vivian Dsena. Talking to Chum Darang, Shilpa declared, “I am not going to be there for Vivian,” hinting at the rising tensions between them. Ever since the start of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena have been seen as close allies, frequently standing by one another amid challenges and conflicts. However, in recent episodes, rifts in their connection started to show when Vivian rebelled against his friend Shilpa, saying, "Raho Karan ke side karo usko favor." In the latest promo, Shilpa expressed her disappointment over Vivian's actions, implying that she no longer wants to be around him. 

In the previous episode, Vivian Dsena questioned Shilpa Shirodkar's loyalty towards him and accused her of favouring Karan Veer Mehra in the game. The Madhubala actor said, "Salman sir ne kaha, Vivian off the track hai. Toh mera ek hi sawaal hai. Aap mujhe apna maanti ho, toh aapne mujhe roka kyu nahi, toka kyu nahi, kahi mujhse kuch bola kyu nahi. Mere point of view me sabse zyaada safety me aap chal rahi ho. Aap Mehra ko sahi galat bolti ho? Toh mere se kya ja raha hai. [Salman sir said that Vivian is off the track. So, my only question is – if you consider me as your own, then why didn't you stop me, advise me, or say something to me? From my point of view, you are the safest person to approach. You correct Mehra when he's wrong, so why are you sparing me?]."

To which, Shilpa replied, "Mujhe aisa kabhi nahi laga ki tum off the track gaye ho. In fact, jitna tum abhi bolne lage ho, utna tumne pehle kabhi nahi bola.” (I never felt that you've gone off track. In fact, you're speaking up more now than you ever did before.) However, Vivian does not look convinced of her answer, which resulted in a fallout between the two. 

Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house. After his exit, there are now 14 contestants remaining in the show, including Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and others. Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV and can also be streamed on JioCinema.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com